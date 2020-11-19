UrduPoint.com
PAC Discusses Audit Paras Of PHA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday discussed audit-para for the year 2015-16 of Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) and settled 8 para.

The committee also ordered an inquiry into award of contract for construction of flats and houses in Civil Quarters Peshawar without call deposit.

The meeting chaired by acting chairman MPA Idress Khan Khattak directed the Housing department to submit the inquiry report to the committee at earliest.

The committee also directed to write a letter to NAB for submission of necessary documents related to a few audit paras.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Salim Swati, Arbab Wasim Hayat and Jamshaid Khan Mohmand while Secretary Housing Syed Mohammad Ali Shah of Provincial Housing Authority, Director General PHA Imran Khan, Additional Secretary Law Qaiser Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Shah Rukh Ali and Audit officials attended the meeting.

