PAC Discusses Financial Matters Of Foreign Study Scholarships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

PAC discusses financial matters of foreign study scholarships

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by MPA Muhammad Idrees on Thursday reviewed financial matters pertaining to foreign study scholarships of the Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides MPAs Inayatullah, Ahmad Kundi, the meeting was largely attended by the high-ups of HE department and KP Assembly as well as under-Para institutions viz Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), Islamia College University (ICU) Peshawar and Directorate of HE KP.

The Director IMS in reply to an Audit Para told the meeting that Rs 36 million out of a total 48 million has been so far recovered from six absconding scholars in respect of foreign study scholarships during the years of 2008-2013. The recoveries were made possible after referring the cases to FIA and guarantors arrested and jailed.

The committee expressed satisfaction on process of recovery, however referred the cases of two absconding scholars to the subcommittee for some further clarification.

The committee also asked for expediting process of recoveries and exemplary punishment to the corrupt officials in respect of damages caused to public funds in ICU during the year 2016-17 including misappropriation in purchase of generator for students' hostel at a cost of Rs 2.84m and substandard generator costing Rs12.23m.

Besides causing loss to the exchequer due to leasing of the university property on lesser rates (Rs 48.67m), loss of rent of shops and agriculture produce (Rs28.954m) and defective civil works in the university costing Rs14.93m. The chair further asked for keeping the corrupt officials away from financial matters in future.

