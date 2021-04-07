UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Discusses Issues Relating To DACs Of Various Departments, Ministries

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

PAC discusses issues relating to DACs of various departments, ministries

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) of various ministries and departments including Federal Public Service Commission, Senate Secretariat, Economic Affairs Divisions, Narcotics Control and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Establishment Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) of various ministries and departments including Federal Public Service Commission, Senate Secretariat, Economic Affairs Divisions, Narcotics Control and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Establishment Division.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined the highlighted audit paras of Petroleum Division and Geological Survey of Pakistan, Quetta.

The meeting also discussed the issues relating to meetings of DACs from March, 2020 to February 2021 of the following ministries, departments and divisions. The committee unanimously decided to write displeasure letters to Secretaries/Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) absent from the meeting despite were being summoned by the committee.

MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain expressing his displeasure over the absence of Chairman NAB said that some departments were zero DAC meetings so far despite clear directives of PAC.

He said that PAOs were invited to appear before the committee today to discuss the matter pertaining to DACs meeting.

Chairman PAC said that PAO is the only responsible officer to appear before the committee and respond to PAC.

The Secretary Economic Affairs informed the committee through video conference that two DACs were conducted by his ministry and further work is underway.

The chairman of the committee said that maximum audit paras in order of minimum amount involved should be settled at DACs level.

The Secretary Senate informed the committee that Senate Secretariat conducted DAC meeting in January and its minutes would be shared with committee.

Secretary Narcotics Control also briefed the committee that his ministry had conducted a DAC meeting, adding that maximum audit paras were settled at DAC level in his ministry.

Members of the committee MNAs and Senators including Noor Alam Khan, Amer Mehmood Kiani, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Hina Rabani Khar, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Seemee Ezdi and Muhammad Tala Mahmood were present on the occasion.

MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Fatiyana and Ms. Munaza Hassan attended the meeting through video.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Quetta National Accountability Bureau Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Khan January February March 2020 From Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

13 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

16 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

20 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

7 minutes ago

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.