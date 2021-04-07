PAC discusses issues relating to DACs of various departments, ministries

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) of various ministries and departments including Federal Public Service Commission, Senate Secretariat, Economic Affairs Divisions, Narcotics Control and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Establishment Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) of various ministries and departments including Federal Public Service Commission, Senate Secretariat, Economic Affairs Divisions, Narcotics Control and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Establishment Division.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined the highlighted audit paras of Petroleum Division and Geological Survey of Pakistan, Quetta.

The meeting also discussed the issues relating to meetings of DACs from March, 2020 to February 2021 of the following ministries, departments and divisions. The committee unanimously decided to write displeasure letters to Secretaries/Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) absent from the meeting despite were being summoned by the committee.

MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain expressing his displeasure over the absence of Chairman NAB said that some departments were zero DAC meetings so far despite clear directives of PAC.

He said that PAOs were invited to appear before the committee today to discuss the matter pertaining to DACs meeting.

Chairman PAC said that PAO is the only responsible officer to appear before the committee and respond to PAC.

The Secretary Economic Affairs informed the committee through video conference that two DACs were conducted by his ministry and further work is underway.

The chairman of the committee said that maximum audit paras in order of minimum amount involved should be settled at DACs level.

The Secretary Senate informed the committee that Senate Secretariat conducted DAC meeting in January and its minutes would be shared with committee.

Secretary Narcotics Control also briefed the committee that his ministry had conducted a DAC meeting, adding that maximum audit paras were settled at DAC level in his ministry.

Members of the committee MNAs and Senators including Noor Alam Khan, Amer Mehmood Kiani, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Hina Rabani Khar, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Seemee Ezdi and Muhammad Tala Mahmood were present on the occasion.

MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Fatiyana and Ms. Munaza Hassan attended the meeting through video.