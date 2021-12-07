PAC discusses progress report on recoveries made by NAB

UrduPoint.com

Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:24 PM

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday discussed progress report on recoveries made by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday discussed progress report on recoveries made by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since inception.

The committee met here at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including MNA Noor Alam Khan, Senator Talha Mehmood, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and officials of relevant government agencies.

The chairman NAB said that Parliament was the supreme body of the country, adding that as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, he always spoke of the supremacy of Parliament in his remarks during the cases.

He said that he was chairman NAB for the last four years and the audit of these four years had been completed.

"We want everyone should be held accountable without discrimination", he added.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated NAB for recovering money from the housing societies which was returned to the people.

The chairman NAB said that hundreds of billions of rupees had been recovered from housing societies and distributed among 30,000 people.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the issue of NAB recovery was raised in the Finance Committee of the Senate. He said that NAB should brief the committee regarding the details recoveries and the cases referred by PAC.

The chairman NAB said that 1270 references including 120 references of PAC had been sent to the courts which were worth Rs 1386 billion.

The committee directed NAB to give PAC in-camera briefing in the first week of January regarding the recoveries from convicts in the cases referred by the PAC.

