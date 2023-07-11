Open Menu

PAC Disposes Audit Objection On Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Construction

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 08:17 PM

PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot motorway construction

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday disposed of the audit objection on the construction of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway project without design approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday disposed of the audit objection on the construction of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway project without design approval.

Chairing the PAC meeting, Noor Alam Khan asked the officials concerned of the Ministry of Communications that why the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway's detailed design had not yet been approved.

The audit officials said that the motorway project was started with Rs 43 billion.

The committee was informed that despite the construction of the motorway, its design had not yet been approved.

It was unveiled that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) submitted designs twice but these were rejected by the National Highways Authority (NHA).

The secretary communication said that if the design was not recommended within 40 days then it would be approved automatically.

Officials of the relevant government institutions and PAC members attended the meeting.

