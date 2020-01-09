PAC examines appropriation of Accounts, Audit Paras of Ministry of Defence Production

(@imziishan)

The 12th meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held here on Thursday at Parliament House to examine the appropriation of accounts 2011-12 and Audit Reports for the year 2012-13 pertaining to Ministry of Defence Production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The 12th meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held here on Thursday at Parliament House to examine the appropriation of accounts 2011-12 and Audit Reports for the year 2012-13 pertaining to Ministry of Defence Production.

The committee meeting was chaired by MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

The meeting started with the confirmation of actionable points of previous meeting held on January 2, 2020. The committee also settled the appropriation accounts 2011-12 and Audit Reports for the year 2012-13 pertaining to Ministry of Defence Production (Audit Para involving amount 50 million).

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Munaza Hassan, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA Syed Naved Qamar, MNA Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Senator Ms. Sherry Rehman, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Senator Ahmed Khan.

The PAC Balochistan delegation also observed the meeting of the committee.