PAC examines audit paras of Establishment Division for 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report of Establishment Division for the year 2019-20.

The PAC met here at the Parliament House with Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair.

The MNAs including Shahida Akhtar Ali, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Munaza Hassan, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Niaz Ahmad Jakhar, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Riaz Fatyana, and officials of relevant government departments attended the meeting.

The committee examined ten highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).