PAC examines audit paras of Ministry of Communications

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined five highlighted paras of highest amount involved of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined five highlighted paras of highest amount involved of Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanvir Hussain, chairman of the committee. The members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Shahida Akhtar, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Khawaja Shehraz Mahmood, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar and MNA Aamir Mahmood Kiani also attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of the concerned departments.

The committee directed that NHA should focus on resolving the problems being faced by passengers at toll Plazas due to long queues. The committee also directed NHA to present a report within two weeks regarding computerization and resolving problems related to toll plazas.

The committee also recommended that a modern and computerized system should be introduced on Motorways and National Highways toll plazas to avoid long queue issues.

The committee further directed Auditor General to present over all report on the Broadsheet matter to committee within ten days, adding that later a mechanism would be devised for recoveries in this regard.