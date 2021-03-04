PAC examines audit paras of Ministry of National Health Services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the maximum five highlighted audit paras of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination in order of highest amount involved there in.

Chairman of the committee, MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain was chaired the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Raja Riaz, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The committee directed Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to conduct inquiry regarding issuance of medicines on fake chits and fix responsibility on persons at fault.

The committee also further directed to explain the situation to the committee regarding issue.

The committee was informed that PIMS purchased medicines worth Rs. 899,417, 399 during financial years of 2016-18 and as per policy distribution; the medicines were received in main store from the suppliers and entered in the stock register.

These medicines were issued to concerned wards as per their requirement by submitting indent.

After issuance of medicines to the departments, these medicines were further issued to patients on doctor' prescription.

Audit observed that all prescriptions were not issued by the doctors. Some fake prescriptions had been placed on record by the concerned distributors and produced to audit.

Some prescriptions did not bear the Names, patients control number, doctor's signature, stamp and name of OPD. Audit recommended inquiry to fix the responsibility.

Secretary Ministry of Health informed the committee that frontline workers were the top priority of COVID-19 vaccinations.

He said that vaccination for the senior citizens aged upto 65 would be started in current month, adding that registration was underway in this regard.

He said that an awareness campaign would be launched in this regard soon.

He said that private sector yet not applied for the vaccination of COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee directed Secretary Health to write a letter to chief secretaries for ensuring availability of anti rabies vaccine in all the hospitals and health centers in the provinces.