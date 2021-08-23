UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Paras Of MoHW

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM

PAC examines audit paras of MoHW

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday examined highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Housing and Works for fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday examined highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Housing and Works for fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair.

While reviewing the audit objections of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), the audit officials told the PAC that the allotment of plots in addition to the federal government employees should be stopped.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said few people took many plots by giving false affidavits. The secretary informed the committee that the scheme was formulated under a joint venture.

The Director General FGEHA gave a detailed briefing about various issues including the procedure of allotment of different categories and plots.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the present PAC has recovered Rs. 480 billion. Syed Hussain Tariq said that the CDA should be invited and asked about the master plan of Islamabad and the expansion of the city.

The PAC was further informed that the construction of G-13 apartments was underway and will be completed in three years.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Talha Mahmood, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali and other members and officials of relevant ministry departments.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

36 minutes ago
 Chief Minister presents Rs 1 mln cheque to K2 clim ..

Chief Minister presents Rs 1 mln cheque to K2 climbers

2 minutes ago
 Public-private partnership stressed to make Railwa ..

Public-private partnership stressed to make Railways profitable entity

2 minutes ago
 SRSO plans of planting over 1 million trees in rem ..

SRSO plans of planting over 1 million trees in remote areas of Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Students stage protest rally against hike in colle ..

Students stage protest rally against hike in college fees

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.