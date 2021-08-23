PAC examines audit paras of MoHW

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday examined highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Housing and Works for fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday examined highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Housing and Works for fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair.

While reviewing the audit objections of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), the audit officials told the PAC that the allotment of plots in addition to the federal government employees should be stopped.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said few people took many plots by giving false affidavits. The secretary informed the committee that the scheme was formulated under a joint venture.

The Director General FGEHA gave a detailed briefing about various issues including the procedure of allotment of different categories and plots.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the present PAC has recovered Rs. 480 billion. Syed Hussain Tariq said that the CDA should be invited and asked about the master plan of Islamabad and the expansion of the city.

The PAC was further informed that the construction of G-13 apartments was underway and will be completed in three years.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Talha Mahmood, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali and other members and officials of relevant ministry departments.