PAC Examines Audit Paras Of Petroleum Division

Published June 22, 2022

PAC examines audit paras of Petroleum Division

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report of Petroleum Division for the year 2019-20

The meeting was held at the Parliament House with MNA Noor Alam Khan, Chairman PAC in the chair.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House with MNA Noor Alam Khan, Chairman PAC in the chair.

The committee examined 20 leftover highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therin and recommended for the settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The committee ordered an inquiry into the statements given by the previous rulers regarding an agreement, if matured, might have resulted in the purchase of cheap oil from Russia.

Chairman PAC asked the petroleum ministry to inform the committee about the reality of the discounted oil from Russia. He sought documents exchanged with Russia for this purpose.

The PAC was briefed about energy circular debt. The committee chairman observed that the OGRA had failed to provide facilities to the exploration companies due to which companies were not investing.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Wajiha Wamar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Nawab Sher, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Minister for States and Frontier Regions and others.

