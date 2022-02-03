PAC examines audit paras of SNGPL for year 2019-20

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined five highlighted audit paras of Petroleum Division, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for years 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined five highlighted audit paras of Petroleum Division, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for years 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman of the committee.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hassan Syed, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz, Senator Talha Mahmood, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Sharaz Mehmood, Syed Hussain Tariq, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan and others. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the relevant departments including Petroleum Division, SNGPL.

The chairman said that timely and uninterrupted supply of LNG should continue as Industries and domestic consumers were facing difficulties.

The committee also sought details of the salaries and incentives taken by the officers of the SNGPL.

Responding to a question, Secretary Petroleum said that gas supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sufficient to meet its demand.

The chairman said that full briefing should be given to PAC regarding the production and use of gas.

The committee directed Petroleum Division to pursue court cases in non-recovery of gas charges from active and disconnected consumers and defaulters Rs 58,049.65 million.

PAC further directed the Petroleum division to strengthen legal section to ensure timely recovery.

Earlier, the chairman expressed displeasure that letters were written to the Petroleum Division but there was no response.

The Secretary Petroleum Division assured the committee that there would be no further delay in any query.