PAC Examines Audit Paras Of USC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

PAC examines audit paras of USC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday held here at Parliament house in chair of MNA Rana Tanvir Hussain, chairman of the committee.

The committee examined the audit paras of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) 2019-20 in the meeting.

The committee expressed concerns over the complaints regarding sale of substandard food items in Utility Stores.

The committee directed secretary Industries and Production to investigate the complaints and within a month submit its report to the committee.

Chairman PAC said that USC is an important institution which provides relief to the people, adding that there was need to improve its services.

The officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) briefed the committee regarding inquiry of refund of Rs.

6 billion allowed to M/s Usman Trade Linkers, Multan.

The committee was informed that in the light of audit findings and physical visit and post refund audit reports conducted by RTO, Multan it appears that M/s Usman Trade Linker was not a manufacturer-cum-exporter as defined under proviso of Section 2 (17) of Sales Tax Act, 1990 for refund but had to be under the category of commercial exporter as per Rule 2 (xi) of Sales Tax Rules, 2006. Payment of refund through ERS was therefore unjustified.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Dogar, Riaz Fatyana on video line, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar video Link, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

