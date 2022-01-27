PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of Overseas Pakistan, Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the audit paras for the year 2019-20 pertaining to the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Ministry of Railways.

The meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Senator Talha Mahmood, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Manza Hassan and officials of relevant government ministries and departments.

Secretary Railways informed committee that work has started on repair of Kartarpur railway track. Chairman PAC observed that the speed of train from Narowal to Lahore was very slow.

Dr. Amir Sheikh, MD, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, while briefing PAC on Overseas Educational Institutions, said that our competition was with large private educational institutions. The syllabus was made keeping in view the Islamic and Western values.

"Approval has been sought from the committee to increase the salaries of teachers of our educational institutions by 10%", he added.

In response to a question, he said that we have a total of 26 institutions. Many students were also given a 50% discount on fees.

Children were admitted only after passing the entrance test and the first priority in admissions were given to the children of overseas Pakistanis.