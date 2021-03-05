PAC examines audit paras pertaining to narcotics control ministry for FY 2019-20

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined audit paras of the financial year 2019-20 pertaining to the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The meeting was held here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Members of the committee - Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Munaza Hassan, Raja Riaz Ahmad and Mushahid Hussain Syed - attended the meeting.

The committee said the Ministry of Finance and parliament would take effective measures regarding the supplementary grants.

Tanveer said financial discipline should be maintained through all possible way, adding the divisions and departments should acquired grants in accordance to their needs.

Earlier, auditor general proposed to the committee that the PAC should take presentation on supplementary grants of three years from the departments concerned.

The PAC approved the proposal for taking briefing on the supplementary grants being released to various government departments within few days.

