UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of Foreign Affairs For Year 2019-20

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

PAC examines audit report of Foreign Affairs for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday reviewed the Foreign Ministry's audit report for the year 2019-20.

The PAC meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee reviewed ten prominent audit paragraphs of the ministry.

The committee has settled the maximum highlighted audit paras, subject to the verification of the audit authority.

Committee members also expressed concern over the increase in the cost of various projects due to unnecessary delays in the implementation process.

Members of the Committee including Leader of the House in the Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, and MNA Sadar Nasrullah Dreshak attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor M ..

Kremlin Congratulates Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor Muratov on Receiving Nobel Peac ..

12 minutes ago
 Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing ..

Sindh govt hand in glove with profiteers fleecing consumers by selling costly wh ..

12 minutes ago
 EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Eu ..

EU, US Actions Reason For Current Gas Crisis in Europe - Lavrov

13 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccinati ..

Kremlin Says Mutual Recognition of COVID Vaccination Certificates With EU Import ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from ..

Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

13 minutes ago
 DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.