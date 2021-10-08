PAC examines audit report of Foreign Affairs for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday reviewed the Foreign Ministry's audit report for the year 2019-20.

The PAC meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee reviewed ten prominent audit paragraphs of the ministry.

The committee has settled the maximum highlighted audit paras, subject to the verification of the audit authority.

Committee members also expressed concern over the increase in the cost of various projects due to unnecessary delays in the implementation process.

Members of the Committee including Leader of the House in the Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, and MNA Sadar Nasrullah Dreshak attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.