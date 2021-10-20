UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of Industries & Production For Year 2019-20

Wed 20th October 2021

PAC examines audit report of Industries & Production for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit report of ministry of Industries and Production for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman of the committee.

Members of the Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar and MNA Munaza Hassan attended the meeting.

The examined the audit para related to irregular appointments in Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

The committee recommend oversight of the audit para at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level regarding illegal appointment in EPZA.

The committee also directed EPZA to pursue the case under litigation regarding non-recovery of Annual Ground Rent ((AGR) from various parties.

The committee also advised Ministry of Industries and Production to allow the DAC to manage audit paras of less amount.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of ministry of Industries and Production.

