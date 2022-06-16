UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of Ministry Of Communications

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the audit report of Ministry of Communications and Postal Services for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Noor Alam Khan, who is leading the PAC.

The committee also sought a briefing from the Director General Pakistan Post.

The committee also directed all the ministries and divisions to invite the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on the occasion of DAC.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Wajiha Qamar, MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MNA Syed Hussain Tairq and others.

Senior officials of Ministry Communications and relevant departments were also in the meeting.

