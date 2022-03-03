UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of Ministry Of Housing & Works For 2019-20

Published March 03, 2022

PAC examines audit report of Ministry of Housing & Works for 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of Pakistan Public Works Department, Estate Office and Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation, Ministry of Housing and Works.

PAC met here at Parliament House with Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair.

The members of the committee including Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Dr. Haider Ali Khan, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar and MNA Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the meeting.

MNA Munaza Hassan and MNA Syed Naveed Qamar attended the meeting in a video conference.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works briefed the committee about the present status regarding ongoing Housing projects in Sector G-13, Islamabad.

He said that the overall progress was 16 per cent on the Kashmir Avenue Apartments, tower A 32 per cent, tower B 22.5 per cent and tower C 11 per cent progress.

Chairman Committee directed the ministry of Housing and Works to ensure timely completion of the mega housing project.

The committee examined the audit para regarding payments without approval of contract agreements.

Secretary Committee said that two facts finding inquiries conducted and penalty will be imposed. He said that the officials involved would be suspended after charge sheet.

