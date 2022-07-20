PAC examines audit report of M/O Water Resources

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report of Ministry of Water Resources for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report of Ministry of Water Resources for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House which was chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan, chairman of the committee.

Members of the committee including MNAs Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Barjees Tahir, Afzal Dhandla, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Dr Ramesh Kumar, Nuzhat Pathan, Rohale Asghar, Wajiha Akram, Senators Shibli Faraz and Mushahid Hussain Syed attended the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Director General NAB Lahore and other senior officers were also present.

The committee examined 20 highlighted audit paras involving hefty amount. Different paras were recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

Addressing the committee, Chairman PAC said that the committee had sought the details about the NAB rules and employees' assets as per the Constitution.

Chairman NAB said that all the officers' assets and tax returns have been submitted to Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and committee can ask for details from the bureau.

Chairman committee said that misuse of authority or harassment will not be tolerated at any cost as nobody is above the law.

The matter of Mohmand Dam and the SC Dam Fund were raised by the members of the committee.

Demanding an investigation into the dam fund, Muhammad Barjees Tahir asked whether there was any country where a dam was built through donations.

The PAC chairman ordered the ministry of water resources and planning division to investigate the matter and said that a fact-finding inquiry should be conducted.