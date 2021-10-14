UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of National Food Security & Research For FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:13 PM

PAC examines audit report of National Food Security & Research for FY 2019-20

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of ministry of National Food Security and Research Division for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of ministry of National food Security and Research Division for year 2019-20.

The meeting was held at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

Members of the committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Riaz Fatyana attended the meeting.

Chairman of the committee said Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) should focus on research activities. The committee settled maximum audit paras related to PARC and recommended that the Council should further improve its performance.

He said cotton growing areas were being captured by sugarcanes fields, adding that the ministry should make efforts for increasing cotton crops.

Secretary ministry of National Food Security and Research said a number of new initiatives were being taken to bring improvement in the agriculture sector.

The committee was informed that an inquiry was under process fornon-procurement of aqua feed processing unit despite constructing its building and availability of funds.

The committee also expressed concerns over the lapsed grant allocated for the promotion of olive cultivation, National pesticides resides residues monitoring system in Pakistan and upgradation of Arid Zone Research Institute in Miranshah and Lakki.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Agriculture Mushahid Hussain Syed Miranshah Cotton

Recent Stories

Journalistic bodies condemn police forceful entry ..

Journalistic bodies condemn police forceful entry in PPC

1 minute ago
 DC witnesses' vegetables and fruit auction

DC witnesses' vegetables and fruit auction

1 minute ago
 Dr Rashid appointed VC UoM

Dr Rashid appointed VC UoM

1 minute ago
 UPDATE - Typhoon Kompasu Leaves 30 Dead, 14 Missin ..

UPDATE - Typhoon Kompasu Leaves 30 Dead, 14 Missing in Northern Philippines

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking Syst ..

Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System to ensure ease of monitorin ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.