PAC examines audit report of National Food Security & Research for FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of ministry of National food Security and Research Division for year 2019-20.

The meeting was held at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

Members of the committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Riaz Fatyana attended the meeting.

Chairman of the committee said Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) should focus on research activities. The committee settled maximum audit paras related to PARC and recommended that the Council should further improve its performance.

He said cotton growing areas were being captured by sugarcanes fields, adding that the ministry should make efforts for increasing cotton crops.

Secretary ministry of National Food Security and Research said a number of new initiatives were being taken to bring improvement in the agriculture sector.

The committee was informed that an inquiry was under process fornon-procurement of aqua feed processing unit despite constructing its building and availability of funds.

The committee also expressed concerns over the lapsed grant allocated for the promotion of olive cultivation, National pesticides resides residues monitoring system in Pakistan and upgradation of Arid Zone Research Institute in Miranshah and Lakki.