PAC Examines Audit Report Of Power Division For Year 2019-20

PAC examines audit report of Power Division for year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of Power Division for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

Members of the committee, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Muhammad Sanna Ullah Khan Masti Khel and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the meeting.

The committee examined maximum ten highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee decided to take detailed briefing on Power related issues.

The committee discussed the audit para regarding receivable amount from Distribution Companies.

The committee was informed that DAC directed the management to produce record of recovery and get it verified from audit. The committee directed the management to make compliance of DAC decision on top priority basis.

The committee was informed that in QESCO, a huge amount of Rs.

315,620.39 million is receiveable from consumers on account of arrears of electricity dues.

The committee directed ministry to make efforts to address the problem and efforts be made to recover the outstanding amounts from the consumers.

The committee also examined the recoverable amount from Karachi-Electric on account of price of electricity and delayed payment surcharge.

The committee informed that Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) directed the management to submit updated status of the case which are under arbitration at different forum.

PAC directed the management to make compliance of DAC decision.

The committee also discussed the audit para related to loss of revenue due to line losses beyond NEPRA's target.

The committee directed the management to produce the record relating to analysis of all feeders including the feeders under observation for last two years to find out the reason for line losses beyond NEPRA target for balance amount Rs. 28763.53 million which needs to be expedited.

