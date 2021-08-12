PAC examines audit report of PWD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined the audit report for the year 2019-20 of Pakistan Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing and Works maximum 10 highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee also examined the audit report for the year 2018-19 of Federal government employees housing authority.

On the directives of PAC, an inquiry was conducted regarding Messr Chahat Food Industry and Usman Trade Linkers Multan.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials informed the committee that notice was issued to Chahat Foods on the occasion of evasion of crores of rupees in income tax and sales tax by selling oil in the market without establishing any industry. After which Chahat food approached court and now the matter was in a court.

Chairman of the committee said that those involved in this corruption also tried to pressurize him. He recommended further investigation into the matter.