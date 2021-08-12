UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of PWD

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PAC examines audit report of PWD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined the audit report for the year 2019-20 of Pakistan Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing and Works maximum 10 highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein.

The committee also examined the audit report for the year 2018-19 of Federal government employees housing authority.

On the directives of PAC, an inquiry was conducted regarding Messr Chahat Food Industry and Usman Trade Linkers Multan.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials informed the committee that notice was issued to Chahat Foods on the occasion of evasion of crores of rupees in income tax and sales tax by selling oil in the market without establishing any industry. After which Chahat food approached court and now the matter was in a court.

Chairman of the committee said that those involved in this corruption also tried to pressurize him. He recommended further investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Corruption Parliament Oil FBR Market Government Industry Court Housing

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

3 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

47 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

55 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

55 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

59 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.