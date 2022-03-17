UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of Telecommunication Sector

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PAC examines audit report of Telecommunication sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of Telecommunication Sector 2019-20, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). The meeting was held at MOITT in chair of MNA Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Ashghar, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak and MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood. While three lawmakers including MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Munaza Hassan and Syed Hussain Tariq attended the meeting via video link.

The audit officials briefed the committee about the highlighted audit paras. The committee was also briefed regarding appropriation accounts (Civil) 2018-19 relating to MoITT.

The committee examined the audit paras for the year 2019-20 pertaining to ministry of Information Technology Telecommunication, Electronic Certification Accreditation Council, Ignite National Technology Fund, National Telecommunication Corporation, Special Communications Organization, Telecom Foundation and Universal Service Fund.

Related Topics

Technology Sherry Rehman Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mushahid Hussain Syed

Recent Stories

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: ..

Ukraine war to almost halve Germany's 2022 growth: economic institute

2 minutes ago
 China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits ..

China's Jilin hands out COVID-19 antigen test kits

2 minutes ago
 China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote se ..

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

2 minutes ago
 Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

Cambodia opposition figures hit with jail terms

4 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

4 minutes ago
 DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lu ..

DC for vaccination, spray to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>