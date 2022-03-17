PAC examines audit report of Telecommunication sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of Telecommunication Sector 2019-20, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). The meeting was held at MOITT in chair of MNA Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Ashghar, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak and MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood. While three lawmakers including MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Munaza Hassan and Syed Hussain Tariq attended the meeting via video link.

The audit officials briefed the committee about the highlighted audit paras. The committee was also briefed regarding appropriation accounts (Civil) 2018-19 relating to MoITT.

The committee examined the audit paras for the year 2019-20 pertaining to ministry of Information Technology Telecommunication, Electronic Certification Accreditation Council, Ignite National Technology Fund, National Telecommunication Corporation, Special Communications Organization, Telecom Foundation and Universal Service Fund.