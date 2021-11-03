UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Pertaining To Ministry Of Railways

Wed 03rd November 2021

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report pertaining to ministry of Railways for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined audit report pertaining to ministry of Railways for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman of the committee.

The committee confirmed the actionable points of previous meeting.

The committee examined ten-highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

