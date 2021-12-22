UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Reports Of National Health Services Ministry, NDMA, USC

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:26 PM

PAC examines audit reports of National Health Services Ministry, NDMA, USC

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit reports of Ministry of National Health & Services, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit reports of Ministry of National Health & Services, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Talha Mehmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Munza Hassan, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood, MNA Khawaja Asif and officials of relevant government departments.

The meeting reviewed the audit objections of Ministry of National Health and Services, NDMA and USC.

Chairman NDMA gave a detailed briefing to the PAC on the construction of emergency hospitals, procurement of equipment and other emergency measures by the NDMA during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Hina Rabbani Khar Parliament Khawaja Asif Shiraz Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was ..

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

2 minutes ago
 UAE insurance protection extension system attracts ..

UAE insurance protection extension system attracts GCC employees

2 minutes ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

2 minutes ago
 MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

4 minutes ago
 China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new P ..

PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new Panagahs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.