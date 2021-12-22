PAC examines audit reports of National Health Services Ministry, NDMA, USC

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit reports of Ministry of National Health & Services, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit reports of Ministry of National Health & Services, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Talha Mehmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Munza Hassan, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmed, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood, MNA Khawaja Asif and officials of relevant government departments.

The meeting reviewed the audit objections of Ministry of National Health and Services, NDMA and USC.

Chairman NDMA gave a detailed briefing to the PAC on the construction of emergency hospitals, procurement of equipment and other emergency measures by the NDMA during the coronavirus pandemic.