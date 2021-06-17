PAC examines highlighted audit paras of Board of Investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the highlighted audit paras of board of Investment (BOI) for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of BOI.

Chairman Committee in his observation stated that one department (BOI) was functioning without rules for last twenty years.

Officials informed the committee that law will have to be amended to make rules for the BOI, adding that rules will be finalized in three months.

They further informed the committee that development work on Dhabeji and Rashakai special Economic Zones were in progress as usual.

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting on the issues related to foreign investment.

Earlier, the committee examined audit report for the year 2019-20 of BOI five highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein.