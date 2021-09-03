UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Highlighted Audit Paras Of FBR

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:15 PM

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the highlighted audit paras of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the highlighted audit paras of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in the chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

The committee examined the audit report for the year 2019-20 maximum five highlighted audit paras of FBR.

The committee said that audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein should be brought into PAC main committee.

Chairman PAC said that remaining audit paras should be examined at the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The committee directed FBR to actively pursue the cases that were in courts.

Members of the committee MNAs including Munaza Hassan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rohale Asghar, Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Leader of the House in the Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of FBR.

Related Topics

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Khan FBR

Recent Stories

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

2 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid ..

Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid tight security

5 minutes ago
 Second shift schools a visionary initiative with c ..

Second shift schools a visionary initiative with creating 704 new jobs: Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Developing Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia Developing Combo Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.