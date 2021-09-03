PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the highlighted audit paras of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the highlighted audit paras of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2019-20.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in the chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairman of the committee.

The committee examined the audit report for the year 2019-20 maximum five highlighted audit paras of FBR.

The committee said that audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein should be brought into PAC main committee.

Chairman PAC said that remaining audit paras should be examined at the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The committee directed FBR to actively pursue the cases that were in courts.

Members of the committee MNAs including Munaza Hassan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rohale Asghar, Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Leader of the House in the Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of FBR.