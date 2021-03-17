PAC examines highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held here at Parliament House on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by committee members including Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, MNAs Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Munza Hassan, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and officials of relevant ministries and departments. The meeting examined the highlighted audit paras of the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments for fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was informed that the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad was not feeling well so he could not attend the meeting.

On this basis, the Chairman Committee directed to defer consideration of the audit objections related to ICT and directed to ensure the presence of Chief Commissioner Islamabad in the next meeting.

Examining the grants of the Interior Ministry, the Chairman PAC said that now the chapter of supplementary grants had been closed and the expenditure was being made from the available budget. Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar said better financial management would be ensured in the interior ministry. The chairman said that financial management was not good so additional grants were taken. The PAC directed the Interior Ministry to ensure the expenditure from the budget approved by the National Assembly. Briefing the PAC, Finance Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that the series of supplementary grants had been discontinued for last year and the situation had improved a lot as a result of reforms. He said that approval of the assembly would be required to get even an extra one rupee. The committee also expressed displeasure on the absence of Chairman NADRA in the meeting.