PAC examines highlighted audit paras of Ministry of Planning, Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the highlighted audit paras Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives attached department for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting was also attended by leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, member of the committee.

Chairman PAC asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to brief the committee about the progress on the audit paras referred by PAC for investigation in next meeting.

The committee also recommended an audit of the National Endowment of Scholarships for Talents (NEST). The committee said that endowment funds should be spent on the education of deserving students.

The committee also recommended fresh Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) on the audit paras related to National Logistic Cell.

Members of the committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Sardar Sana Ullah Khan Dreshak, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar and MNA Syed Hussain Tariq also attended the meeting.