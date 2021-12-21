UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Highlighted Audit Pas Of NHA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:43 PM

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined audit paras of National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined audit paras of National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined three highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

Senior officials of NHA briefed the committee about the Tool Plazas especially on Kala Shah Kaku.

Officials of Frontier Works Organizations (FWO) briefed the committee in details about the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Members of the committee including Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Talha Mahmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament NHA FWO Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

3 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

8 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens lower Tuesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.