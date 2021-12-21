PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined audit paras of National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday examined audit paras of National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee examined three highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved therein and paras recommended for settlement by the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

Senior officials of NHA briefed the committee about the Tool Plazas especially on Kala Shah Kaku.

Officials of Frontier Works Organizations (FWO) briefed the committee in details about the Kartarpur Corridor project.

Members of the committee including Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Talha Mahmood, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar also attended the meeting.