PAC Examines MoST Attached Departments' Audit Report For Year 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined audit report of the attached departments of ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) for the year of 2019-20.

The meeting was held at Parliament House with Member National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain, in chair.

Members of the committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Noor Alam Khan and MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar attended the meeting. MNA Munaza Hassan and Senator Sherry Rehman also joined via Zoom.

The committee was briefed on the appropriation of accounts (Civil) Vol-1 (2018-19) relating to ministry of Science and Technology.

Chairman of the committee said the ministry of Science and Technology should play a leading role and enhance its capacity. The committee directed Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to take action against sale of sub-standard food items particularly oil and ghee.

The committee directed Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to fully utilize resources for the development and promotion of Industrial sector.

The chairman said Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) should be made self-sustainable department by strengthening its capacity.

The committee settled maximum audit paras of PCSIR and PSQCA.

