PAC Expresses Concerns On Delays In Completion Of Small Dam Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:04 PM

PAC expresses concerns on delays in completion of small dam projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Balochistan Assembly has expressed serious concern over delays in the completion of small dam projects across the province.

During a recent session chaired by Asghar Ali Tareen, committee members noted that the Irrigation Department had been assigned the construction of 100 small dams, originally scheduled for completion by 2020.

Despite work starting in 2017-18, only 11 dams have been finished, leading to significantly increased project costs and substantial losses to the national exchequer.

Members of the committee, including Rahmat Saleh Baloch of the National Party, Zabeth Ali of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, also directed Irrigation Department officials to submit detailed reports on other major projects, such as the Kachhi Canal and other infrastructure initiatives.

Expressing concern over these prolonged delays, the committee members underscored the importance of completing these projects to support water management and agriculture in Balochistan.

Additionally, the committee scrutinized the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) for its outstanding dues to the Irrigation Department.

Despite charging industrial units in Hub Industrial City Rs250 per 1,000 gallons of water, LIEDA has only been paying Rs7 per 1,000 gallons to the Irrigation Department, a rate unchanged since 1994.

The committee revealed that LIEDA owes Rs247 million to the department. Chairman Tareen directed the Irrigation Department to ensure the recovery of these dues and called for an update to water rates to reflect current economic conditions.

The PAC emphasized the need for greater accountability and efficient project management to prevent further financial strain on the province's resources.

