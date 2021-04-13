PAC expresses concerns over poor audit by ATH, directs action against responsible officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly expressing concern over poor audit and financial management of Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad (ATH) in year 2016-17 Tuesday ordered Health Department to initiate strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idrees and among others was attended by MPAs including Salahuddin and Arbab Waseem besides officials of health, law, finance, accounts and audit departments.

The committee directed identify officials found guilty of slackness and ensure recovery of losses from them for their failure to recover over Rs 2.45 millions from canteen contractor. Meeting also need of foolproof audit performance of Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) to save precious time and energy of PAC and government departments.

Members of the committee expressed satisfaction on most of audit reports, however it ordered recovery of Rs 7.

584 million over payment under house subsidy to officials of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad during 2013-14.

Similarly cases relating to loss of Rs 13.612 million due to purchase of medicines on excessive rates and Rs 10.372 million in awarding of pharmacy contract in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad during 2016-17, loss of Rs 43.420 million by Saidu Group of Hospitals Swat in 2016-17 and over payment of Rs 12.591 million by DHQ Hospital Nowshera in 2015-16 in purchase of drug items were referred to concerned quarters for conducting transparent inquiries and fixing responsibilities.

The committee asked departments to expedite process of reward and punishment in all its subordinate institutions and ensure recoveries of damages caused to public funds including delay of recoveries from defaulters.