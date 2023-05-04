UrduPoint.com

PAC For Actions Against Authority Involve In Encroachments On Footpaths In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 09:37 PM

PAC for actions against authority involve in encroachments on footpaths in capital

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman to take action against officials of the authority involved in encroachments on footpaths in various sectors of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman to take action against officials of the authority involved in encroachments on footpaths in various sectors of the Federal capital.

The meeting was chaired by PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan said numerous letters had been written to the CDA to take action against those alleged perpetrators allowing people to make illegal encroachments in different sectors including F-8 Markaz.

Noor Alam Khan had taken serious notice of illegal encroachments in ICT. The committee members had also shown reservations and urged the authorities concerned to devise policy over the issue to stem its menace.

CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal apprised the committee that illegal encroachment had been abolished from Super Market, Jinnah Supper and F-10 Markaz.

The CDA had already constituted a committee to look into the matter of encroachment in Islamabad, he added.

The PAC directed the relevant authorities to take action against contractors who used substandard material in the construction of Margalla Road. The CDA chairman informed the committee that around Rs 90 billion in projects were underway at Islamabad Expressway, Margalla Road, and Flyovers.

The PAC urged the CDA officials to provide complete and accurate information about the plots allocated to the federal government employees so far.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Market Capital Development Authority From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Stocks slide after Fed, ECB deliver rate hikes

Stocks slide after Fed, ECB deliver rate hikes

32 seconds ago
 New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue ..

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue With China - Ambassador

9 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlem ..

Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Mini ..

8 minutes ago
 Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 1 ..

Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

8 minutes ago
 KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 fem ..

KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 female players turn-up

8 minutes ago
 Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.