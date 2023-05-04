PAC for actions against authority involve in encroachments on footpaths in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman to take action against officials of the authority involved in encroachments on footpaths in various sectors of the Federal capital.

The meeting was chaired by PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan said numerous letters had been written to the CDA to take action against those alleged perpetrators allowing people to make illegal encroachments in different sectors including F-8 Markaz.

Noor Alam Khan had taken serious notice of illegal encroachments in ICT. The committee members had also shown reservations and urged the authorities concerned to devise policy over the issue to stem its menace.

CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal apprised the committee that illegal encroachment had been abolished from Super Market, Jinnah Supper and F-10 Markaz.

The CDA had already constituted a committee to look into the matter of encroachment in Islamabad, he added.

The PAC directed the relevant authorities to take action against contractors who used substandard material in the construction of Margalla Road. The CDA chairman informed the committee that around Rs 90 billion in projects were underway at Islamabad Expressway, Margalla Road, and Flyovers.

The PAC urged the CDA officials to provide complete and accurate information about the plots allocated to the federal government employees so far.