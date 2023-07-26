The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to conduct a departmental fact-finding inquiry on the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)'s data leakage issue

Chairing the PAC meeting, its chairman Noor Alam Khan took notice of data leakage and corruption in NADRA Technological Limited (NTL).

He further stated that action should be taken against those involved in data leakage and corruption in NTL in order to recover the looted national exchequer.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprised the committee that it had given notice to NADRA for the provision of complete and accurate records for investigation but the same had not given it yet.

The FIA said that one NADRA director had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in this regard.

The audit objections of the Ministry of Interior for 2019-20 were reviewed in the PAC meeting.

Meanwhile, the PAC directed the relevant authorities to submit the performance audit report of the Islamabad High Court in the next meeting.

Officials of relevant government institutions including PAC members attended the meeting.