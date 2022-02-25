UrduPoint.com

PAC For Increasing Wheat Production To Meet KP Demand

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PAC for increasing wheat production to meet KP demand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Public Account Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday directed the agriculture department to increase the wheat production like other provinces of the country to meet the demand of the province.

The committee meeting chaired by Acting Chairman Idress Khan recommended that the agricultural research institute should be fully activated to bring new innovation in wheat production.

Earlier the committee discussed 39 audit paras and decided 15 after discussion and ordered departmental inquiry into four paras and sought report within 30 days.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Ahmed Kundi, Jamshaid Mohmand, Salahuddin Khan and Dr Asiya while Secretary KP Assembly Kifayatullah, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan and other officials of Auditor General of Pakistan, Law and Finance departments.

