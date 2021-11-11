PAC forms body to probe illegal utilization of funds by KP Police in 2014-15

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed apprehension over unapproved utilization of Rs 9.696 million funds collected under the heads of driving licenses and driving training by SSP Traffic Office in 2014-15 and constituted a committee to probe the matter and identify the responsible officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed apprehension over unapproved utilization of Rs 9.696 million funds collected under the heads of driving licenses and driving training by SSP Traffic Office in 2014-15 and constituted a committee to probe the matter and identify the responsible officials.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of MPA Babar Salim Swati, was informed that the SSP Traffic Office Peshawar collected Rs 6.72 million from driving training and Rs 2.976 from applications of 5,000 driving licenses and medical fee and the accumulative amount of Rs 9.696 million was not submitted to provincial kitty.

KP police department told the committee that the amount was spent on setting up of two driving training schools, adding that later both the training schools were closed due to audit observation.

The committee expressed concern over utilization of funds without taking approval from the competent authority and termed it illegal and misuse of power.

Chairman PAC in consultation with the members of the committee constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter and identify the officials responsible for misuse of powers and recovery of the amount.

Earlier, the committee discussed audit paras for the financial years 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18 and conditionally settle all the audit paras after verification from the audit.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Inayatullah, Dr Asiya Asad and Arbab Wasim, officials of Finance and Law departments and DIG Police Sailm Marwat and SSP Asif Iqbal.