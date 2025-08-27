PAC Hands Over All Audit Objections About Toshakhana’s Auction To DAC
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday decided to hand over all audit objections regarding the auction of Toshakhana items back to the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and directed it to submit a final report within a month.
The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by its member MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report within a month regarding the missing Toshakhana records prior to 1997, upon which the PAC would make its final decision.
Syed Naveed Qamar noted the presence of ambiguity in the matter and urged the Cabinet Division to expedite the process of amending the relevant laws, rules, and regulations to ensure clarity and compliance.
The meeting reviewed the audit objections and audit report of the Cabinet Division for 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Before the start of the PAC meeting, PTI member Sanaullah Mastikhel came to the committee room and announced that all members of his party had decided to resign from the membership and chairmanship of the committee. After this, PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar Khan and members belonging to PTI did not attend the meeting.
All members present in the meeting proposed the name of Syed Naveed Qamar for the chairmanship of the PAC. At the beginning of the meeting, the audit authorities told the PAC that the Toshakhana Rules 1973 were amended against the rules.
The secretary Cabinet Division said amendments were made to these rules and regulations in 1973, adding under the law, changes in the rules could not be made by SROs.
"Amendments to the rules and regulations can only be made under the legal procedure and we have done this work from the cabinet in the present era," he added.
Syed Naveed Qamar said if there was an irregularity in this matter, then what should be the procedure to fix it.
The secretary Cabinet Division said there was no major irregularity in these audit objections, the PAC could deal with these audit objections.
The secretary Cabinet Division said we did not have the record of the Toshakhana before 1997. The audit officials said they had given us the record from 1997 to 2001.
The secretary Cabinet Division said we had already given the record from 2002 to 2024 and now all the details were available on the website, adding, “We have made hectic efforts regarding the record and continue to search for the missing record.”
While reviewing the audit report of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the audit officials told the PAC that OGRA had failed to determine the price of RLNG for a year.
Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan said after the first cargo arrived in 2017, when we determined the price, the buyers approached the court, after which the gas companies started giving interim bills. When the matter of 2024 was settled, OGRA had directed Sui Northern and Sui Southern not to give interim bills anymore.
The PAC directed the ORGA authorities to notify all the matters which had already been settled.
