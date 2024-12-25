PAC holds photo exhibition "Quaid Kay Shab o Roz"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Punjab Arts Council organized a photo exhibition titled "Quaid Kay Shab o Roz", in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary.

The exhibition showcased over 150 rare photographs depicting the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The aim of the exhibition was to educate the younger generation about the monumental struggle and sacrifices of the Father of the Nation for the creation of a separate homeland. During the exhibition, a documentary film reflecting the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also screened.

The event was inaugurated by Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA. Seema Jilani, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Punjab Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Zaib-un-Nisa Awan, Asma Abbasi, Rifat Abbasi, and Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain also attended the exhibition.

Tahira Aurangzeb on the occasion said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a symbol of hope and determination, whose unwavering resolve led to the creation of Pakistan.

She emphasized the importance of adopting Quaid's principles in our lives.

Seema Jillani expressed her pride in being a citizen of a country that was achieved through the struggle of such a dedicated, selfless, and honest leader. She added that not only experts and historians from the subcontinent but also international historians pay tribute to this great leader's wisdom, vision, and leadership.

Parliamentary Secretary information & Culture Department Shazia Rizwan highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam fought for the Muslims on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory.

"Under his leadership, Pakistan emerged as an independent state, for which the nation pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", she said.

Shazia further said that the nation is progressing in literature and culture in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision, and stressed the need to reaffirm the commitment to his teachings and unity.

The exhibition attracted a large number of citizens.