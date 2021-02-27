UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Holds Talent Hunt Competition

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

PAC holds Talent Hunt competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) has organized the Talent Hunt Program 2021 in Jhelum here on Saturday. The Talent Hunt competitions included in singing, musical instruments, poetry, fiction and paintings.

Muhammad Imran Aslam Mughal President Tehrik-e-Isnaf youth wing were the chief Guest on the occassion. Addressing the function, Imran Aslam Mughal said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving for the promotion of arts and culture in the province.

Punjab is rich in art and culture. The province has introduced the best hidden talent who earned good name due to outstanding performance.

The Talent Program is a great opportunity for the youth to express their art, he added.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the interest of students in fiction writing is commendable while in the painting competitions, the children reflected the beautiful Pakistan. Classical, folk and rock music in singing is a testament to the talent in the country, Which needs to be further refined.

Hundreds of candidates from all over Jhelum participated in the Talent Hunt competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Jhelum Imran Aslam All From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

2 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

35 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

46 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

51 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.