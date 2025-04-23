Open Menu

PAC Hosts Calligraphic Exhibition By Syed Tassudaq Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) inaugurated a calligraphic exhibition featuring the works of artist Syed Tassudaq Hussain.

The exhibition was opened by renowned calligrapher Ustad Rasheed Butt, who described the displayed works as "a testament to our rich cultural and religious heritage.

"

The showcase presents a collection of calligraphic pieces blending traditional and contemporary styles. PAC Director Sajjad Hussain emphasized the institution's commitment to preserving traditional art forms and supporting artists.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until Saturday at the Punjab Council of the Arts in Rawalpindi.

