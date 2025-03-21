PAC Hosts "Plant For Pakistan" Event
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized the "Plant for Pakistan" event today, led by Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan.
The purpose of the event was to promote environmental awareness and encourage citizens to take practical steps toward protecting the environment. The event included a tree plantation drive, during which the parliamentary secretary, along with other dignitaries and participants, planted trees as a symbol of their commitment to environmental conservation.
Shazia Rizwan emphasized the importance of environmental protection and highlighted the key role individuals can play in mitigating the effects of climate change.
"On this International Forest Day, we renew our commitment to promoting environmental awareness through cultural activities", she said adding that the Pakistan Green Initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to create harmony between nature and the arts.
Shazia urged the youth to play an active role in tree plantation and environmental conservation. She further urged participants of the event to take responsibility for their environment and work towards making Pakistan cleaner and greener.
Director PAC Sajjad Hussain in his remarks said that PAC was an advocate for sustainable development, besides being a center for cultural and artistic expression. Sajjad underlined that trees and greenery enhance the beauty while providing countless environmental benefits.
"The Plant for Pakistan campaign is part of a broader initiative to promote environmental sustainability and encourage eco-friendly practices across the country", he added. The director reiterated the commitment of PAC to continue organizing such programs to integrate environmental awareness into cultural activities, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly future for Pakistan.
