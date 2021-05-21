UrduPoint.com
PAC Kamra Hands Over Three JF-17 Thunder Aircrat To Nigerian Airforce

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:19 PM

PAC Kamra hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircrat to Nigerian Airforce

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force, during a graceful ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigerian Air Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force, during a graceful ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigerian Air Force.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Magashi was the Guest of Honour representing the President, at the occasion, whereas Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali was invited to attend the ceremony as special guest of Nigerian Air Force, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release here received.

Addressing the ceremony, the Guest of Honour expressed his gratitude to Pakistan and PAF for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria's security challenges.

Referring to the new induction, he said, "We are happy and excited on the addition of JF-17 fighter aircraft from Pakistan".

Expressing his views at the occasion, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said that today's event was not only a historical landmark for Pakistan's JF-17 programme but was also a reflection of strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He further said that the JF-17 aircraft with its unique fighting capabilities would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

He also assured that Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements.

Nigeria has inducted JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan. It is pertinent to note that PAC Kamra delivered the aircraft to NAF as per the scheduled timelines earlier this year in March, despite the impediments of COVID-19 pandemic.

