PAC KP rejects 10 audit objections on Interior Ministry expenditure

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday rejected 10 objections on audit paras of expenditures regarding interior ministry and ordered for verification of concerned record of two objections.

The PAC meeting held in Abbottabad at KPK House under the chairmanship of MPA Idrees Khan.

The Chairman committee directed the Interior Ministry to take measures for educating employees of allied departments about financial laws.

The committee also ordered the Interior Ministry to make a more transparent and easy purchasing process of Wheat and Medicines for Jails.

PAC discussed the audit paras and their objections about Interior Ministry and their allied departments including Police and jails in details rejected objection because of recovery, an inspection of the record, verification and following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)In the meeting officials from Interior Ministry and its allied departments including Police, Jails were present. Member PAC Inayatullah Khan, Babar Saleem Sawati, Jamshaid Khan, Fazal Shakoor and Arbab Waseem, Secretary KPK Assembly Nasrullah Khan Khattak, Secretary PAC Amjad Ali and other officials of provincial government attended the meeting.