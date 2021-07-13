(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) and 'Haruf' academy jointly organized book launching ceremony of country's renowned poet Col (r) Syed Maqbool Hussain's book 'Mushk-e-Jaan'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) and 'Haruf' academy jointly organized book launching ceremony of country's renowned poet Col (r) Syed Maqbool Hussain's book 'Mushk-e-Jaan'.

The event was presided over by renowned poet, writer Prof Dr Munawar Hashmi. Well known poet Naseem Sehar and Dr Nisar Turabi were the special guests on the occasion while the poet and writer Naseem Sheikh from Karachi and renowned poet of Azad Kashmir, Naz Muzaffar Abadi were the guests of honor.

Dr Sher Ali, Malik Irfan Khani, founder of the International Literary Academy, renowned poet and writer Nazar Fatemi from Karachi, and Ijaz Bhatti, a well-known poet from New York threw light on life and work of Col Maqbool Hussain.

The speakers on the occasion said that it's a story of 25 years of being connected with urdu literature.

Rifat Anjum paid homage to Col Maqbool Hussain. Naz Muzaffarabadi praised the cover of the book and called it a valuable addition to literature.

Naseem Sehar paid homage to Colonel Maqbool and called his book 'Jag Beti'.

Dr. Nisar Turabi highlighted the details of the book and said that these are not past memories. Col. Maqbool Hussain thanked the guests and presented interesting quotes from his book.

The President of the ceremony Dr Munawar Hashmi said that there are two angles of literature, literature for literature and literature for life but the work of Colonel Maqbool introduced a third angle, namely life for literature.

He termed the book as a beautiful addition to literature. The event was anchored by Dr. Sher Ali.

Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed also congratulated Col Maqbool Hussain on his new book.