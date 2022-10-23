(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Sunday organized a book launching ceremony titled "Khadion Per Banay log" of the well-known poet Hussain Abid, who came from Germany.

The literary event was presided over by Dr Ehsan Akbar, while Dr Waheed Ahmed and Dr Faisal Iftikhar participated as special guests.

Nargis Jahanzaib performed the duties of the host in the program.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ehsan said, "Poetry is an essential part of our literature", adding it was gradually entering into a mature style of expression.

In literature and poetry, it was very important to remember the technical elements, "poetry flourishes and develops along with the aesthetics of art," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the author Hussain Abid said that poems were the most effective means of communication, in which the poet fulfils the duty of guiding society by describing his complete past in just one poem.

"In this turbulent age where people have no time for literature, a good book is a gift from Allah because it was possible to create a tolerant society through literature," he stressed.

Hussian said the "Khadion Per Banay log" was an excellent addition to urdu literature.

Director PAC Waqar Ahmed, Rehman Hafeez, Dr Arshad Miraj, Hafeezullah Badal, Muhammad Asim Butt, Anjum Salimi, and Nasir Ali Nasir highlighted the collection of poems and also read the essays.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circle from the twin cities participated in the event.