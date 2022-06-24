PAC makes remarkable recovery of Rs. 612,253.89 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has made a remarkable recovery of Rs. 612,253.89 million from December, 2018 to May, 2022 as informed by the office of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Chairman PAC, Noor Alam Khan, lauded this unprecedented achievement of PAC, praised the efforts of PAC members and appreciated the hard work of its staff, said a press release.

He declared that only an unbiased and non-political accountability process could bring this nation together and restore the faith of public on parliament.

It is also stated that a complaint was received from the displaced students of Pakistanis who got admission in the Ukrainian Medical Universities but were displaced due to current war between Ukraine and Russia. The PAC resolved the genuine problem of those students by obtaining report from Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). Those students would be adjusted/admitted in the Pakistan's medical institutions/colleges after fulfilling required SOPs of the PMC and respective institutions/colleges, read the press release.