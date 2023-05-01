UrduPoint.com

PAC Marked International Dance Day

Published May 01, 2023

PAC marked International Dance Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :In connection with "International Dance Day" a colourful event was organized at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) here on Monday.

Different types of traditional and modern dances were presented at the event.

Naheed Manzoor and director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests of the event, while Saeed Anwar performed the duties of a host.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Naheed Manzoor said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to promote different types of dances and to save the cultural capital of different nations.

Dance has been an important element of human culture for centuries and has a unique place in performing arts as well.

She added that in almost every culture of the world, dancing was done to express happiness and is called the poetry of the organs.

"It is said that the dancer tells the whole story with his movements and gestures during the dance", she added.

Naheed informed that various types of dances were performed in Pakistan including Balochi, Sindhi and Punjabi Bhangra, while classical and folk dances also have a special place.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed while speaking said that folk dance has immense importance in Pakistan.

He said that all regions of the country have their own local dances that reflect the culture of those regions.

Dance is the tradition of Baba Bullay Shah for five thousand years, while Moen Jo Daro's statue of the dancing girl also witnessed its old traditions, he added.

Waqar said that PAC had always strived to promote the performing arts, and today's program was linked with it, he added.

The audience enjoyed the performance of Dhol, classical, kathak, bhangra, simi, and sufi dance and applauded the dance bands heartily.

A large number of people from showbiz, theatre and television participated in the event, including Anjum Khabibi, Asma Butt, Afzal Latifi, Arshad Masood Minhas, Syed Salim Effendi, Sapna Shah, Suleiman Sunny, Saeed Anwar, Arshad Khan, Imran Rushdie, Liaquat Shah, Anjum Abbasi, Rahat Ahmed Khan and others.

