QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee, Chairman Akhtar Hussain Langov has canceled the meeting of PAC scheduled for Friday 21st August, 2020 to discuss the Audit Paras of S&GAD due to the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bezinjo.

New date will be communicated later, said a notification issued here on Thursday.